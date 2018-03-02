Irish Water warns of low pressure problems affecting part of Leitrim supply

Irish Water has issued an alert warning of possible supply disruptions in the Ballinagleragh and Slievenakilla areas and into the surrounding hinterland of Co Leitrim.

The problem has arisen as a result of low reservoir levels in this area.

Crews are monitoring levels and working to resolve this matter as soon as possible.

Please do not leave taps running during colder weather incidents. It runs down water reserves and can lead to other supply problems.