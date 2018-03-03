Loss of water or pressure in South Leitrim
Irish Water are warning of possible water loss or low pressure.
Due to an electrical/ mechanical fault at the Water Treatment Plant Carrick-on-Shannon over night, Irish Water Customers in the greater South Leitrim area will experience a loss of supply and/or a loss in pressure over the next few days.
This will have a greater impact on customers who live on higher areas of the network.
This will also affect all group water schemes in this area.
