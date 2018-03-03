Leitrim deaths - Saturday, March 3, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret Sheridan (née Harte), Carrickoghill, Killargue, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Margaret Sheridan (nee Harte), Carrickoghill, Killargue, Co Leitrim; Peacefully at her residence. Beloved wife of Tommy, mother of Ciaran, Declan, Mairead and Rosemary. Funeral Mass today Saturday at 12 noon in St Bridget's Church, Killargue with burial afterwards in Killargue New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to any charity of your preference or care of any family member or the funeral director.

Mary Donohoe, (née Tighe), Esker, Cloone, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Donohoe (née Tighe), Esker, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, on Wednesday, February 28 peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband John Joe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her family, her son Aidan, daughters Selene, Karen and Anita, son-in-law Jody, daughter-in-law Eileen, grandchildren Cian, Brian and Cathal, sisters Teresa, Bernie and Margaret, brothers Frank, Sean, Noel and Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial to the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The North West Hospice c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member.



John Christie, St. Ronan's Park, Arigna, Co Roscommon (Funeral Postponed)

John Christie, St. Ronan’s Park, Arigna, Co. Roscommon. February 28th 2018. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his sister Mary. John (Johnnie) will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by by his loving brother-in-law Francie Mc Grath, Newtownforbes, nieces Orla and Deirdre, nephews Colm, Ciaran and John, extended family and friends. Due to deteriorating weather conditions in this area it is necessary to postpone funeral today. New arrangements will be announced at the earliest opportunity.

Stephen Faughnan (Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Dromod

Stephen Faughnan, Castleknock and formerly Dromod on February 27, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Cappagh Hospital with his wife Kay and family by his side. Sadly missed by his wife, brother Thomas, sister Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Christy Mostyn Rock Valley & Tullynascreena, Dromahair, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Christy Mostyn, Rock Valley, Dromahair and formerly of Tullynascreena, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim; Peacefully at St Phelim’s Nursing Home. Christy will be sadly missed by his brother of John Mostyn, London, Eileen Flanagan, Killargue and Kathleen Appleby, Boyle, nieces and nephews.

Reposing at St Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair, on Sunday evening from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killennumery, on Monday at 12pm with burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to North West Hospice or c/o Funeral Director.

Joan O'Connell (née Ellis) Brentwood, Essex/ Mohill



The death has occurred of Joan O’Connell (née Ellis) of Brentwood, Essex, and formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim on Monday February 19, peacefully at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, Essex following a short illness. Predeceased by her sister, Eithne, and brother Gerard. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her sisters Maureen and Carmel, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at Bennetts Funeral Directors, Brentwood, Essex. Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 8, at 12.30pm at Brentwood Cathedral.

May they all Rest in Peace.