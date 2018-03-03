Ireland West Airport airport is up and running

Ireland West Airport at Knock is open and fully operational.

However passengers are advised that today’s Aer Lingus Gatwick service has been cancelled.

Passengers due to travel on the service are advised to contact Aer Lingus for a refund or to rebook #stormemma

Meanwhile the airport has also announced if your travel has been affected due to weather you won’t be charged for the extra car parking.

Also if you need to cancel your car park booking you won’t be charged.



