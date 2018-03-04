Probation Act after compensation paid for damage caused at Lough Rynn Castle

John Stokes, 1 Kilboderry, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon was given the benefit of the Probation Act when he appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court for the conclusion of his case.



Mr Stokes faced charges of criminal damage, threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and intoxication in a public place.



Last month evidence was heard that Mr Stokes was responsible for damage exceeding €5,000 at Lough Rynn Castle on February 23, 2017.



The case was adjourned last month in order for the full amount of compensation to be raised.



When the case was called last Tuesday compensation of €5,464 was present in court.



Recalling the evidence Judge Kevin P Kilrane noted, “This was quite a serious fracas.”



He noted that Mr Stokes and a significant party were in a premises in Carrick-on-Shannon and were asked to move as another function was booked.



“Mr Stokes and the party moved to Lough Rynn. A difficulty arose and they were asked to leave.



“Mr Stokes took umbrage and caused quite a significant amount of damage as a result of his anger.”



Outlining mitigating circumstances Judge Kilrane pointed to Mr Stokes' last conviction being in 2008 and said, “I am satisfied he wasn't the cause initially but nevertheless he proceeded then to take a leading role.”