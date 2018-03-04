Leitrim deaths - Sunday, March 4, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Thomas Halton Mockmoyne, Boyle



Peacefully at Oakwood Nursing Home, Ballaghaderreen and formerly of Mockmoyne, Boyle. (ex. CIE). Predeceased by his wife Eleanor. Sadly missed by his loving nephews, nieces, family and many friends.

Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, on Sunday evening 5-6.30pm, arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Monday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle.

Fredrick William (Fred) Perry, Carrick Rd, Boyle



Unexpectedly. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family. Reposing at his residence on Monday evening from 4-7pm. Removal from his residence on Tuesday at 1.30pm, arriving for service at 2pm in the Church of Ireland, Boyle. Interment afterwards in ajoining graveyard. House private on Tuesday morning, please. Family flowers donations in lieu to Croí, West of Ireland.

John Christie, St. Ronan's Park, Arigna, Co Roscommon (Funeral Postponed)

John Christie, St. Ronan’s Park, Arigna, Co. Roscommon. February 28th 2018. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his sister Mary. John (Johnnie) will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by by his loving brother-in-law Francie Mc Grath, Newtownforbes, nieces Orla and Deirdre, nephews Colm, Ciaran and John, extended family and friends. Due to deteriorating weather conditions in this area it is necessary to postpone funeral today. New arrangements will be announced at the earliest opportunity.

Stephen Faughnan Castleknock/Dromod

Stephen Faughnan, Castleknock and formerly Dromod on February 27, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Cappagh Hospital with his wife Kay and family by his side. Sadly missed by his wife, brother Thomas, sister Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Monday to the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Laurel Lodge, arriving at 5pm. Funeral on Tuesday morning after 11am Requiem Mass to Esker Cemetery, Lucan.

Christy Mostyn Rock Valley & Tullynascreena, Dromahair, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Christy Mostyn, Rock Valley, Dromahair and formerly of Tullynascreena, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim; Peacefully at St Phelim’s Nursing Home. Christy will be sadly missed by his brother of John Mostyn, London, Eileen Flanagan, Killargue and Kathleen Appleby, Boyle, nieces and nephews.

Reposing at St Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair, on Sunday evening from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killennumery, on Monday at 12pm with burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to North West Hospice or c/o Funeral Director.

Joan O'Connell (née Ellis) Brentwood, Essex/ Mohill

The death has occurred of Joan O’Connell (née Ellis) of Brentwood, Essex, and formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim on Monday February 19, peacefully at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, Essex following a short illness. Predeceased by her sister, Eithne, and brother Gerard. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her sisters Maureen and Carmel, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at Bennetts Funeral Directors, Brentwood, Essex. Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 8, at 12.30pm at Brentwood Cathedral.

May they all Rest in Peace.