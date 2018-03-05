Trains, planes and automobiles - Couple battle Storm Emma to make their wedding at Kilronan Castle

After a treacherous 36 hour journey filled with cancelled flights, cancelled ferries, train journeys and the final leg of the trip via Bus, Aine Kilgannon (Dromore West, Co Sligo) and Heath Bateman (South Africa) along with their entourage of 30 finally reached their Wedding destinationat Kilronan!

Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa, Co Roscommon welcomed the bride and groom on Saturday to the hotel with open arms!

Wedding Coordinator Ciara Maxwell was on hand morning noon and night to assist with any changed plans, and kept everyone updated on the couple’s journey throughout the three days.

General Manager Michelle Coghlan Said “We were absolutely thrilled to finally welcome Aine and Heath along with their family and friends to begin their wedding celebrations. I can only imagine what an emotional rollercoaster they have been on over the past few days, and we as a team were determined to do everything in our power to make sure they had the day of their dreams…! Thankfully they arrived safely and had an amazing day with us, one they will certainly never forget!’

“Excitement was in the air from the moment Aine, Heath amd guests arrived to Kilronan Castle and with the ceremony relocated to Keadue Village the preparations were relaxed. Kilronan Castle’s Executive Head Chef David Porter along with his team served up a delicious dinner which was enjoyed by all immensely. With the well-deserved bubbles flowing for the night, the bride, groom, bridal party, family and friends danced into the early hours, celebrating as they finally became The New Mr & Mrs Bateman!

“Thank you to all of Aine and Heath's suppliers, photographer Jimmy Kilgallen & Max from Max One Studios did amazing job capturing all of those precious memories from the day.

“Thanks to the wedding band; transmitter, award winning Make-up artist Aisling Leydon, Sligo and Hair stylist Philippa Brehony, Boyle.

“Thank you also to Aine & Heath for choosing Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa as your wedding venue.

“We wish them a lifetime of love, health and happiness, from the whole team at Kilronan Castle, “ Michelle told the paper.