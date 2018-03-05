Watch Carrigallen's Seamus O'Rourke gives his own unique take on Storm Emma

Leitrim may have escaped the worst of the weather brought to our shores by the Beast from the East and Storm Emma but when RTE's Today show were looking for someone to sum up the mood of the nation after the worst weather event for a generation, Carrigallen's Seamus O'Rourke was the perfect man for the job.

Have a look at the video of 'Slide into the Skid' by the renowned actor, poet and playwright below.