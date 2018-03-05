Stunning pictures highlight beauty of Glencar Waterfall and Devil's Chimney

Glencar Waterfall may be one of Leitrim's most famous attractions and one of the best known waterfalls in the country but it's less well known neighbour Sruth In Aghaidh An Aird (The Devil's Chimney) is actually the tallest waterfall in the Country.

Over the weekend, with snow and ice still making roads difficult to negotiate there was some respite to be found as the two waterfalls looked stunning as the freezing conditions transformed the landmarks.

Sruth In Aghaidh An Aird - The Devil's Chimney, Sligo. The highest waterfall in Ireland frozen solid pic.twitter.com/89NN8ifgNr — Val (@magnumlady) March 3, 2018

You may also like to read: Watch: Storm Emma has made Glencar Waterfall look even more stunning than ususal