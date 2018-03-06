Water tankards in place in Leitrim
Water tankard in place at Drumshanbo National School.
Leitrim County Council has said there will be water bowser/tankers of different sizes at the following locations today and tomorrow and demand will be continually reviewed over the coming days:
Below locations are currently being dispatched and available imminently:
1. Drumshanbo - Mart Road Drumshanbo
2. Gortletteragh - National School / Church
3. Drumshanbo - National School (this morning only)
There will also be water tankers made available later this morning to the below locations:
4. Drumreilly - Church/School
5. Aughawillian - Church/School
6. Corraleehan - Church
7. Kilavehy - McNamees Garage
8. Drumcong - School (lunch time)
