Water tankards in place in Leitrim

Leitrim County Council has said there will be water bowser/tankers of different sizes at the following locations today and tomorrow and demand will be continually reviewed over the coming days:

Below locations are currently being dispatched and available imminently:

1. Drumshanbo - Mart Road Drumshanbo

2. Gortletteragh - National School / Church

3. Drumshanbo - National School (this morning only)

There will also be water tankers made available later this morning to the below locations:

4. Drumreilly - Church/School

5. Aughawillian - Church/School

6. Corraleehan - Church

7. Kilavehy - McNamees Garage

8. Drumcong - School (lunch time)