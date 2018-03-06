Further locations released for water tanker supplies in South Leitrim

Irish Water and Leitrim County Council are advising that there will be water bowser/tankers of different sizes at the following locations today and tomorrow in South Leitrim. Communities are facing water shortages and, in some cases, homes and businesses are without water now for a number of days.

Tankers are being dispatched to the following locations shortly:

1. Drumshanbo - Mart Road Drumshanbo

2. Gortletteragh - National School / Church

3. Drumshanbo - National School (this morning (Tuesday) only)

Water tankers will also be made available later this morning to the below locations:

4. Drumreilly - Church/School

5. Aughawillian - Church/School

6. Corraleehan - Church

7. Kilavehy - McNamees Garage

8. Drumcong - School (lunch time)