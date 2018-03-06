Sod turning on upgrades to Manorhamilton and Mohill Wastewater Treatment Plants

Irish Water, in partnership with Leitrim County Council, will turn the sod to mark the start of works on upgrades to the Manorhamilton and Mohill Wastewater Treatment Plants this Friday, March 9 at 10.30am at Manorhamilton Castle, Castle Street, Manorhamilton.

The upgrades at the plants are as a result of a €3.5 million investment by Irish Water.

The investment is part of the utility’s national strategy to bring Ireland’s wastewater infrastructure to an acceptable standard.

The upgrade works, once completed, will ensure both plants comply with national and European environmental regulations and will result in the protection of the receiving waters at both locations.

The upgrades will also modernise the plants, improving energy efficiency, while ensuring adequate spare capacity necessary to support population and economic growth in Co. Leitrim.