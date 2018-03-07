All action in the Leitrim housing market this Spring

The snow has lifted, the Daffodils are out and the house hunting season has begun.

Celia Donohue of REA Brady is off to New York for their property show this Thursday.

Leitrim Co. Co. are holding a Jobs Expo this week with applicants invited from all over Ireland and Abroad. It really looks like it is going to be a very active spring.

Top of the shopping list according to Joe Brady of REA Brady are family homes. Target Locations are Carrick-on-Shannon, Drumshanbo, Ballinamore, Mohill, Drumsna-Jamestown and Dromod.

Buyers are not over picky (mainly because they can’t be) and are eager to look at everything that is on the market in their price range whether it be rural or urban.

Brady’s are actively seeking family homes in these areas. They are entertaining enquires every day and have a significant database of active buyers seeking homes in these areas.

Joe Brady is eager to speak to people who are considering selling their property this year and will be happy to guide vendors on how to best prepare in getting their house ready for market with a view to getting best results. Also this service is free.

You can contact REA Brady on 071 96 22444 or email joe@reabrady.ie

