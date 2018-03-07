Water disruption in Boyle today

Roscommon County Council and Irish Water are advising customers served by the Boyle Regional Water Supply Scheme the following areas on this scheme will experience disruption to their water supply today, Wednesday 7th March from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. due to a leak repair at the Old Archway, Rockingham.

The areas that are affected are as follows:

- Maple Drive

- Drum

- Erris

- Abbeytown

- Boyle Town

The County Council and Irish Water regret any inconvenience caused to customers