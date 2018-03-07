Plans unveiled to reopen Co. Leitrim hotel

A large crowd attended a public meeting in Rooskey Community Centre last night (Tuesday) to hear plans for the proposed re-opening and redevelopment of the Shannon Key West Hotel.

The directors of Paradub Ltd, the company seeking to purchase the former hotel premises, addressed almost 300 people about their proposals to reopen the premises as a hotel.

Directors Ashton Doherty and Phelim O'Neill and renowned hotelier John Glynn gave an overview of their plans and answered questions from the floor.

The debate became heated at times but the over-riding feeling at the end of the meeting was one of positivity and support for the proposed venture.

Mr O'Neill said he wished to put to bed rumours circulating about the former hotel being turned into a centre for asylum seekers.

He said it was the company's intention to purchase the property from its owner to run as a hotel only and he welcomed the owner's recent commitment to proceed with the sale.

He explained they had an option agreement with the owner to purchase the hotel and the company has enforced that agreement which is currently the subject of High Court proceedings.

Mr. Glynn, a former manager of the Burlington Hotel, said when the hotel is up and running he envisaged it will create 30 new jobs with over 300 support and supply jobs in the locality.

He said it is their intention to expand the hotel and he has already been in contact with tour operators and has business lined up.

