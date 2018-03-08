Writers on Tour featuring Gerry Boland and Jessamine O'Connor coming to Carrick-on-Shannon

Come along and hear Gerry Boland read from his new short story collection, The Far Side of Happiness, and Jessamine O'Connor from her latest book of poems, Pact when they visit Carrick-on-Shannonon Monday, March 12 at 6.30pm.



Jessamine and Gerry will also talk candidly about what writing means to them, the challenges and opportunities they face as emerging writers on the crowded publishing scene, their writing routines, and much else besides. Audience participation will be encouraged, so bring along your literary questions.



Entry to all books tour events is free, but spaces are limited so booking is advisable. Signed copies of both books will be on sale.



About the Writers

Gerry Boland is an author and a poet writing for adults and for children. A native of Dublin, he has been living near Keadue since 1999. He is arguably the most important short story writer living in Derreenadouglas (population 17).



Jessamine O Connor is a poet. She has been enjoying critical success ever since her first chapbook, back in 2014. A native of Dublin, she has been living in Monasteraden since 1999. She is possibly the most important poet living in her house.



They will also be visiting Roscommon library, on Monday, April 9 at 6.30pm and Sligo library on Monday, May 14 at 6.30pm.

