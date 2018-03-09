25-year-old man remanded in custody following theft and burglary charges

25-year-old Oisin Gethings of 98 Garavogue Villas, Sligo and 22 St Edwards Terrace, Sligo was remanded to Castlerea prison following a special sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court this morning.

He is charged with burglary and criminal damage at the Gala Store, Dromahair on Feburary 24 last.

He is also charged with criminal damage at Mullies Church, Manorhamilton on Jan 10 last.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Detective Garda Derek Bonner from Manorhamilton station.

Gardai objected to bail.

Judge Kevin P Kilrane remanded the defendant to Castlerea prison with consent to stringent bail conditions to appear at Harristown District Court on March 16.