Healthy Ireland initiative at Leitrim libraries

The Department of Health led initiative'Healthy Ireland' is being delivered in all nine libraries in Leitrim. The aim of the initiative is to create a society where everyone can enjoy mental and physical health, and where wellbeing is valued and supported.

The service is available free of charge and addresses 6 key areas: Healthy Childhood, Healthy Eating and Active Living, Wellbeing and Mental Health, Positive Ageing and Alcohol and Tobacco Free.

Leitrim libraries are ensuring that everyone in the county has access to trusted health information enabling them to make healthy choices for a healthier lifestyle at every stage in life.

All nine libraries libraries in Leitrim now offer a core collection of reviewed health titles both in hard copy and through the online resources. The Plan by Aoife Ahern; Mindfulness for Health by Burch Vidyamala and Danny Penman; The Incredible Years: A trouble-shooting guide for parents of children aged 2-8 years by C Webster-Stratton; Parenting is child’s play by David Coleman - are just a few of the titles available at your local library.

A free programme of events to promote health and wellbeing is being delivered throughout our branch libraries. Talks and workshops taking place this week in your local library include:

Eat Well, Be Well. Wednesday, March 14 at 6.30pm in Mohill Library

Dietitian Louise Bolton will give a talk on healthy eating to promote future health. Good nutrition is one of the keys to a healthy life. You can improve your health by keeping a balanced diet and Louise will let us know how.

This is a great opportunity for people in the area to find out more about making healthy choices and positive changes to their diet.

So come along and meet the expert yourself and get all the information you need whether its exam time or if you want to improve your health by keeping a balanced diet this event is ideal for you. This is a free event and all welcome.

Better Health Tips - Nutrition for Body and Mind. Tuesday, March 20 at 7.00pm Dromahair Library

This talk presented by Ms Ann Gannon, Nutritional Therapist will take place in The Depot (opposite Dromahair Library). This event is open to all e.g. parents, young adults, teenagers, senior citizens etc. So please come along. This event is free and all welcome.

Mind your Wellbeing. Wednesday, March 21 from 3pm – 5pm in Manorhamilton Library

This wellbeing information session will give an overview of how stress impacts on our wellbeing and everyday strategies we can adopt to live more healthy fulfilling lives.

Booking is essential so please call (071) 9856180 to confirm your attendance. The event is free and everyone welcome.