Hundreds of nappies dumped in the Arigna area
Nappies dumped in the Arigna area. Photo: Leon Quinn Facebook
Hundreds of nappies have been dumped in a rural area near the village of Arigna, Co Roscommon.
A local man took a photo of the dumping area which shows a pile of dirty nappies left along the roadside.
Anyone who sees such instances of illegal dumping should contact Roscommon County Council immediately. You can contact the Environment Department at 090-6637100 or environment@roscommoncoco.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on