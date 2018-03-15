Leitrim students bring colour to natinoal art competition
Texaco Children’s Art Competition adjudicator, Seán Kissane.
Texaco Children’s Art Competition adjudicator Seán Kissane pictured during judging of entries in this year’s competition, the results of which will be announced mid-April.
In his hand is an entry by 13-year old Sadie Harris, from Drumshanbo Vocational School, entitled ‘Eliza’ and another by 9-year old Aisling Wyse, from St. Joseph’s National School, Leitrim, entitled ‘The Vase Of Flowers’.
Prizes will be presented at a ceremony that takes place in Dublin in May.
