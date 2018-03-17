Fun for all the family promised on St Patrick's Day in Boyle today

Following a well-attended and very successful meeting a committee was formed to organise this year’s St Patrick’s Day Parade in Boyle with the large attendance indicating the importance of the Parade to the town.



With the energy and enthusiasm of the newly elected Committee, the future of the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Boyle is no longer in doubt and locals and visitors alike can look forward to a memorable St Patrick's Day in Boyle. The parade will take place today, St Patrick’s Day at 3.30pm.



Boyle Chamber of Commerce and Boyle Town Team would like to wish every success to the new committee and look forward to a great day in Boyle.



The newly elected St Patrick's Day committee is as follows: Joe Ryan (Chairperson), Maura Clarke, Eddie Creighton, Derek Dooley, Martin Downes, Lorcan Egan, Maire Egan Paul, Aileen Madden, Enda Madden, Dorothy Shannon and Keith Suffin.

