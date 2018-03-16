Garda appeal for missing Sligo siblings

Gardai in Sligo wish to seek the publics assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Samuel (Sam) Milosiu (16) and his sister Zmeranda Milosiu (14) missing from Sligo.

Samuel was last seen in Sligo on the 19/02/18 and is described as being approximately 5’9’’ tall with black hair and brown eyes. Zmeranda was last seen on the 13/03/18 in Sligo and is described as being approximately 5’1’’ tall, of slim build and with long black hair.





It is believed that they may frequent the Donegal area.

Anyone who has seen Samuel or Zmeranda or who can assist in locating them is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071-9157000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.