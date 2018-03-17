Well it's safe to say President Michael D Higgins is pretty happy about Ireland's Grand Slam win...

You know you've arrived when the President of Ireland issues a special statement congratulating you on your achivements.

Well today, the Irish Rugby team earned a special mention from President Michael D Higgins.

Speaking following their Grand Slam victory in Twickenham, President Higgins said “Today's Grand Slam victory for the Irish rugby team in Twickenham, on our national day, is a fantastic achievement and source of encouragement, not only for the team and their coaches, but for all of us who enjoy and support Irish sport.This historic achievement – winning an Caithréim Mhór – is the greatest prize in European rugby and a much-deserved accolade for this talented Irish team, which has shown exemplary determination and cohesion throughout this Six Nations campaign.

"Today's performance and the tremendous team effort throughout the tournament have ensured that this superb Irish team have secured a place in sporting history and they will be remembered for generations to come.

"Their example of what is possible when talent, skill, commitment and hard work combine with creativity and flair will inspire countless young people to take up sport and seek to challenge themselves.

"As President of Ireland, I congratulate the team, the coaching staff and all those who have supported the players and thank them for the wonderful memory they have gifted us on what will be a Saint Patrick’s Day never to be forgotten by all those who appreciate excellence in sport and matters Irish.”

Well said President Higgins!

