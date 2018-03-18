News
Donegal teacher dies after fall in Dubai
Man was from the Mountcharles area
A Donegal teacher in his late 20s has died after falling from a balcony in Dubai.
The man is from the Mountcharles area just outside Donegal town.
Local police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of his death.
The man’s family have been informed and the Irish embassy in Dubai is liaising with them.
Arrangements are being made to return his remains to Ireland.
