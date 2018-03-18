Gardaí renew appeal on Mary Boyle on 41st anniversary of her disappearance

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for information on Mary Boyle who disappeared 41 years ago on March 18, 1977.

Mary was six years old when she disappeared on the 18th of March 1977 from Cashelard, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. The Garda investigation remains live and ongoing at this time.

An Garda Síochána are requesting anyone who has tangible evidence to help advance this investigation and bring some comfort to the Boyle family to please come forward.

An Garda Síochána, who remain committed to this important investigation can be contacted at Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530 or the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666 111.