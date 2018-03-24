Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, March 24, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Elizabeth McGreevy (née Deane), Belturbet, Co. Cavan / Drumboylan, Co. Roscommon



Elizabeth McGreevy (nee Deane), Creeny, Belturbet, Co. Cavan and formerly Drumboylan, Co. Roscommon peacefully at Oakview Private Nursing Home, Belturbet on Friday, 23rd March, 2018. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, sons Anthony and Declan, daughters Marcella and Karena, sister Maura, son-in-law Tony, her precious grandchildren Luke, Leah, Maia, Callum, Darren, Gemma, Eoin, Shannon and Séan, great granddaughter Olivia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and all extended family. Rest In Peace.

Remains will leave her residence on Saturday evening at 7.30pm arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Drumalee at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. House Strictly Private Please. Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu to Alzheimer’s Society, Cavan c/o Mark Lawlor Undertakers.

Elizabeth Woods (née O'Neill), Lucan, Dublin / Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan



Elizabeth Woods (Née O’Neill), Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan on Thursday, March 22nd, 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at The Mater Private Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Aidan and much loved mother of Martin, Marie, Neil and Ciaran. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, her eleven grandchildren, sister Etta, brother Aidan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan on Saturday morning (24th March) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.”



Geraldine Frances Kenny, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Geraldine Frances Kenny (née Meagher), Abbey Lane, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, peacefully at her residence on Friday, 23rd March, 2018. Surrounded by her family. Survived by her husband Peter and children, Brian, Mary, Martin, Kay, Bill, Diane, Peter, Philip, Brendan, and Desmond. Also spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Reposing at John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon on Sunday from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon at 11am, burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. House strictly private please at all times. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Northwest Hospice.

Shona Gillen, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal



Shona Gillen, 42 St. Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon and formerly of Lawn Park, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal on Thursday, 22nd March, 2018. Remains going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Saturday morning for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. House Strictly Private at all times please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to North West Hospice.

Patrick Joseph (Josie) Torsney, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim

Torsney, Patrick Joseph (Josie) Peace Commissioner, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, March 22nd 2018 in his 92nd year (at Sligo University Hospital). Beloved husband of the late Eileen Torsney and brother to Seán Torsney, Dromahair. Deeply regretted by his loving children Gerard, Damien and Declan Torsney, Orla Phillips, Sinéad Torsney McGoldrick and niece Catherine Doyle. Sadly missed by his loving children, brother, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair on Friday, March 23rd, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 24th March, at 12 noon followed by burial in Creevelea New Cemetery.

Michael Hudson, Corrinagh, Moyne, Co. Longford

Deeply regretted by his nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal from Laurel Lodge Nursing Home on Saturday to St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.