Leitrim area deaths - Sunday, March 25, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Tom P. McLoughlin, Effrinagh, Carrick-on-Shannon and Luton, UK

Tom P. McLoughlin, Effrinagh, Carrick-on-Shannon and Luton, UK, on Sunday, March 18, 2018, Loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He will be sadly missed but fondly remembered. Removal will be leaving from T&E Neville, Marsh Road on April 12 at 5.55pm to St. Margaret's Church, Bolingbroke Road, Luton for 6.30pm and Mass will be at 7pm. Tom's funeral service will be held on Friday, April 13 at 10am in St. Margaret's Church. May he rest in eternal peace.

Paul Blakeley, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal / Keadue, Co. Roscommon

Paul Blakeley, Killyclug, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal / Keadue, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at his home on Saturday, 24th March, 2018, in the loving care of his family. Beloved partner of Deborah Stockdale and loving step-father of Rose, Rhianna and Rachel. Cherished brother of Anne, Jennifer, Gillian, Maria, Anthony and the late Ian. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his partner, step-family, sisters, brother, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday 26th March at 11am, for private cremation at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Frank Corcoran, Moyne, Co. Longford

Frank Corcoran, Corrick, Moyne, Co. Longford. Died in London on Tuesday, 13th March, 2018. Fondly remembered by his family, brothers Seamus (Corrick) Gerard (Longford), sisters Angela (Dublin), Mary (Kinnegad), Vera and Elizabeth (London) and Teresa (Italy), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing in G. Savilles & Son Funeral home, 107 High Street, Wealdstone, London, on Monday from 2pm to 6pm. Burial on Tuesday in Aughnacliffe Cemetery, Longford, after Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille's Church at 4pm.

Mary McGurrin, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary McGurrin, Corthoon, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim on Saturday, 24th March, 2018. May she Rest In Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

John P. McGoohan, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim / Killeshandra, Co. Cavan



John P. McGoohan, Kilbracken, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim and formerly of McGoohan's, The Garage, Killeshandra, Co Cavan, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Friday, 23rd March, 2018. Deeply regretted By His sister Lily, nieces Mary and Carmel and their husbands Seamus and Jack. Rest In Peace.

Remains arriving at St Mary's Church, Carrigallen on Sunday evening at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon fallowed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Larry McCauley, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan

The death has occurred of Larry McCauley, Derrylahan, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan and 10 Árus Breffni, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at North West Hospice on Saturday, 24th March, 2018. House is Strictly Private Please. Funeral Arrangements Later. May he Rest in Peace.

Elizabeth McGreevy (née Deane), Belturbet, Co. Cavan / Drumboylan, Co. Roscommon

Elizabeth McGreevy (nee Deane), Creeny, Belturbet, Co. Cavan and formerly Drumboylan, Co. Roscommon peacefully at Oakview Private Nursing Home, Belturbet on Friday, 23rd March, 2018. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, sons Anthony and Declan, daughters Marcella and Karena, sister Maura, son-in-law Tony, her precious grandchildren Luke, Leah, Maia, Callum, Darren, Gemma, Eoin, Shannon and Séan, great granddaughter Olivia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and all extended family. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumalee on Sunday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. House Strictly Private Please. Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu to Alzheimer’s Society, Cavan c/o Mark Lawlor Undertakers.



Geraldine Frances Kenny, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Geraldine Frances Kenny (née Meagher), Abbey Lane, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, peacefully at her residence on Friday, 23rd March, 2018. Surrounded by her family. Survived by her husband Peter and children, Brian, Mary, Martin, Kay, Bill, Diane, Peter, Philip, Brendan, and Desmond. Also spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Reposing at John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon on Sunday from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon at 11am, burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. House strictly private please at all times. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Northwest Hospice.

May they all Rest in Peace.