Generator stolen from former hotel premises in Dromahair
Stock image
The Leitrim Observer understands that a generator has been stolen from the former Abbey Manor Hotel site.
The theft was reported yesterday (Tuesday) morning. The generator was only on site for a short period of time while works were being carried out to secure the derelict site. Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station on (071) 9820620.
