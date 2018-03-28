Public appeal for information following theft of trailer from Lough Allen Adventure Centre
The trailer which was stolen last week.
People are asked to keep an eye out for a trailer stolen from Lough Allen Adventure centre last week.
The trailer is used to carry kayaks and an appeal for information was put up on the company's facebook page on March 21.
Anyone who may have been in the area around the Centre, and noticed anything suspicious, or anyone who may have been offered this trailer (pictured) for sale, should immediately contact gardai on (071) 9650510.
