New 'Sligo’s Hidden Gems' brochure for 2018 tourist season

Tourism network South and West Sligo has launched a new tourism brochure “Sligo’s Hidden Gems” for the 2018 tourist season. The attractive A5 publication is part of an ongoing programme promoting the rural areas of Sligo. A video, media visits and a sustained social media campaign are all part of the plans for the coming year.

“Sligo’s Hidden Gems” is a fabulous tool for any visitor and is bigger and better than the 2017 publication. It include details of tourist businesses in the area - everything from surfing, seaweed baths, horse riding, rock climbing and golfing to attractions, walking trails and festivals. It also includes a comprehensive calendar of events and a very useful map of the area with details of heritage and historic sites. It is ideal for visitors and for people living in Sligo who are planning a day out.

Over 40 businesses are part of the fledgling network, including signature festivals, adventure and activity providers as well as essentials such as accommodation and eateries. “Sligo’s Hidden Gems” will be distributed through members, tourist offices and tourism related festivals and events.

Speaking at the launch which took place in the Ocean Sands Hotel, Enniscrone, Chairman Paul Taylor said, “We are delighted to present this comprehensive tourism guide for our area. Now tourists can easily find out about all the hidden gems and less known parts of the county”. He went on to compliment the energy and enthusiasm of the network, saying, “I’m delighted to be part of a vibrant organisation, full of committed and enthusiastic people who wish to showcase their region. With this vision and commitment to working together, we will soon be firmly on the tourism map.”

As is common outside urban areas, the tourism businesses have tended to operate alone rather than in conjunction with one another. Through the network, businesses will come together, building a stronger tourism product through collaboration, which will benefit the entire region.

Contact info:@southandwestsligo.ie for further information or visit the website www.southandwestsligo.ie