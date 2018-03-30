Beautiful home for sale in Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon

Location, location, location, certainly comes to mind on seeing this superb 4 bedroom bungalow situates in Hartley, Carrick-on -Shannon.

The beautiful kitchen area.

Enjoying views over the surrounding countryside this well proportioned bungalow sits on a site of approximately 1.4 acres. It is on an elevated site and is also within close driving distance of nearby Carrick-on-Shannon (approx 2.2 km).

With patio area and decking to the side and garden to the rear with lawns to the front and tarmacadam driveway this property is ready to move into.

This is a well laid out bungalow with good living accommodation, separate dining area, four bedrooms (one ensuite) and family bathroom.



Price Guide; €289,000.

Contact REA Brady to arrange a viewing so you can see the features that this house has to offer.

REA Brady, 1 Castlequay House, Carrick-on-Shannon

Co. Leitrim Email: info@reabrady.ie Phone: +353 (0)71 9622444.