Leitrim deaths - Saturday, March 31, 2018

Niamh Flanagan, Killaraght, Boyle, Roscommon, on March 29, after a long illness, deeply mourned by her loving parents Denis and Elizabeth, sister Emma, brother David, grandparents Tom and Mary McKeon, uncles, aunts, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence today Saturday from 3pm to 8pm. Family time after 8pm. Removal from her residence Sunday afternoon to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Boyle for Mass of the Resurrection at 2pm with interment afterwards to Killaraght New Cemetery, Boyle. House strictly private on Sunday morning please. Donations, if desireed, to North West Hospice c/o Higgins & Sons Funeral Directors.

Chris Henry, Cootehall, Boyle, Co Roscommon, peacefully after a short illness, in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses, and staff of Sligo University Hospital on March 29. Deeply, regretted by her dear brother Michael, sister-in-law Doreen, niece Lorrane Henry (Currivan), Golden, Co. Tipperary, nephew Michael Henry, Cootehall. Predeceased by her brother Jim, nephew John, fondly remembered by John, Eithne,Christine and families together with a large circle of neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at St. Michael 's Church, Cootehall on Easter Sunday from 4-8pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday in St. Michael's Church, Cootehall, followed by burial in Ardcarne Cemetery.

Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Cartwright (nee Young) Rochdale, Lancashire, England and formerly of Derrylane, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan. Peacefully, on Friday 2nd March 2018, surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness. Loving wife of John, dear mother of J.J., Mark and Barry and nan to Conner and Elisha. Very sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughter-in-law Rebecca, grandchildren, brothers Jim, John, Thomas and Dessie, sister Lily, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

May they all Rest in Peace.