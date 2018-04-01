Leitrim deaths - Sunday, April 1, 2018

Kathleen Rooney (née Gorevan), Stracklerin, Glenade



The death has occurred of Kathleen Rooney (nee Gorevan) of Stracklerin, Glenade, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband John Joe and daughter Kay. Sadly missed by her daughter Ann, sons John, Peter, Padraig, Seamus and Michėal, daughters in law Mary, Katie, Geraldine, Antoinette and Celine, grandchildren, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her family home today, Sunday from 4pm to 8pm and Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, please.

Niamh Flanagan Killaraght, Boyle, Roscommon

Niamh Flanagan, Killaraght, Boyle, Roscommon, on March 29, after a long illness, deeply mourned by her loving parents Denis and Elizabeth, sister Emma, brother David, grandparents Tom and Mary McKeon, uncles, aunts, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Removal from her residence this afternoon, Sunday, to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Boyle for Mass of the Resurrection at 2pm with interment afterwards to Killaraght New Cemetery, Boyle. Donations, if desireed, to North West Hospice c/o Higgins & Sons Funeral Directors.

Chris Henry, Cootehall, Boyle, Roscommon

Chris Henry, Cootehall, Boyle, Co Roscommon, peacefully after a short illness, in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses, and staff of Sligo University Hospital on March 29. Deeply, regretted by her dear brother Michael, sister-in-law Doreen, niece Lorrane Henry (Currivan), Golden, Co. Tipperary, nephew Michael Henry, Cootehall. Predeceased by her brother Jim, nephew John, fondly remembered by John, Eithne,Christine and families together with a large circle of neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at St. Michael 's Church, Cootehall today, Easter Sunday, from 4-8pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday in St. Michael's Church, Cootehall, followed by burial in Ardcarne Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.