"There is a postcode lottery in health services" - Sligo/Leitrim TD, Martin Kenny

Speaking in the Dáil, Martin Kenny, Sinn Féin TD for Sligo, Leitrim, North Roscommon and South Donegal, addressed the problems with the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, specifically in Sligo.

Deputy Kenny said: “These are people who have, unfortunately, hit different crises in their lives and they find the system is not able to cope with that.

"I have spoken previously about the need for child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) and services for people with intellectual disabilities in my constituency in the North West.

"There is a huge problem there. It is absolutely appalling the way that service has been left for the last number of years especially in Sligo. This applies also to autism services. When they get into the system and they look for respite very often it is not there for families who are trying to deal with these situations.

“There is a postcode lottery in health service. If a person happens to live in the North West he or she will wait a very long time before getting a service.

"One obvious example of this is the neurology department in Sligo University Hospital. We have to understand that every citizen of the State has a right. That right means the members have the obligation to provide for them.

"Government has that obligation. This motion is designed to hold the Government to account in this. I hope the Government comes up to the mark.”