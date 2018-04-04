Are you registered to vote in the upcoming referendum?

The Referendum on the Thirty-sixth Amendment to the Constitution will take place on Friday, 25th May, 2018. The Minister for Housing, Planning, and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy, has signed the Polling Day Order and voting will take place from 7am to 10pm on that day.

You can check if you are currently on the Register of Electors online here or alternatively you can contact Leitrim County Council's Customer Services Team by email customerservices@leitrimcoco.ie or by telephone on 071/9620005 to check your eligibility to vote.

The current Register of Electors was published on February 1, 2018 and came into effect on February 15, 2018. Eligible voters that are not included on the current Register of Electors and who wish to be included in the Supplement to the Register of Electors so that they can vote at the Referendum on 25th May, 2018 can do so by completing one of the following forms:

RFA 2 – Application for inclusion in the Supplement to the Register of Electors.

RFA3 – Application for inclusion in the Supplement to the Register of Electors (Change of Address*).

*Please note that you should only complete form RFA3 where the change of address is being made within the same registration area (i.e. from one local authority electoral area to another or from one constituency to another in that registration authority area).

The closing date for the receipt of applications for inclusion on the Supplement to the Register of Electors has been determined by the Department of Housing, Planning, and Local Government for Tuesday, May 8, 2018. It should be noted that the closing date for receipt of applications for a Postal Vote is Friday April 27, 2018.

It is important that all sections of the form(s) must be completed and returned to Leitrim County Council by the relevant closing date. It is anticipated that there will be a significant volume of applications for inclusion on the Supplement to the Register of Electors and in this regard please ensure that you submit your form at the earliest possible date. Late applications cannot be facilitated.

Application forms are available on the Leitrim County Council website or can be obtained by contacting Customer Services on the number provided above.