Manorhamilton students mingle with top footballers at AIB Build a Bank Challenge

Roscommon GAA star Enda Smith and Cork player Annie Walsh are pictured with Lorraine Adamole Kim and Frances Dolan from St Clares Comprehensive School at the National Final for the AIB Build A Bank Challenge 2018 at the RDS in Dublin.

The AIB Build A Bank Challenge included the final 48 teams of the 130 Transition Year students that took part battling it out for the title at the final, hosted by Anna Geary and Jonathan McCrea.

The AIB Build a Bank Challenge, now in its 16th year, saw over 1000 students from 132 schools across Ireland taking part in 2018.

The programme also encourages students to give back to their school and community, with participating teams engaging with their local communities and a variety of charities including Focus Ireland, the Irish Heart Foundation, St. Vincent de Paul and Autism Ireland.

Read Also:

St. Clare's looking to avoid Friday the 13th horror show in All-Ireland Final