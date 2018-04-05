The Student Grants Scheme 2018/19 is now open for applications

The Minister of State at the Department of Education and Skills, Mary Mitchell O’Connor, today announced the opening of the Student Grant Scheme for applications for the 2018/19 academic year and highlighted a number of improvements that will benefit some of the most disadvantaged students.

The Minister’s announcement coincides with SUSI (Student Universal Support Ireland) opening its online application system for grant applications for the 2018/19 academic year. The earlier opening date, will facilitate the earlier acceptance of grant applications and the consequent benefit for students of earlier decisions and greater certainty on their grant applications.

SUSI processed a total 103,300 grant applications in the 2017/18 academic year with almost 82,000 applicants assessed as eligible for grant support. It is anticipated that a similar number will apply for grant support for the 2018/19 academic year.

Over €400m has been allocated in 2018 for access measures in further and higher education. This includes various targeted supports under the National Access Plan (2015-2019) and circa €370m for student grants, including an additional €3m secured in Budget 2018 for the rolling costs associated with the reintroduction of maintenance grants for the most disadvantaged students.

Some of the key changes to the student grant scheme in 2018 include a number of additional income disregards, an extension to the qualifying criteria to receive the special rate of maintenance grant and an increase in the reckonable income threshold for the special rate of maintenance grant.

The priority closing dates for the 2018/19 scheme are June 14, 2018 for renewal applicants and July 12, 2018 for new applicants.