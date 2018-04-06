Minister Katherine Zappone announces €1.79m to be distributed to youth clubs

Minister Zappone has announced an increase of 13% in funding for the Local Youth Club Grant Scheme in 2018.

The increase will bring the allocation to €1.79m and will provide small volunteer-led youth clubs with greater capacity to reach more young people during 2018.

The Local Youth Club Grant Scheme supports youth work activities at a local level.

These grants are made available to all youth clubs and groups through the local Education and Training Boards (ETBs).

The scheme is open to over 1,600 youth groups and clubs, with an estimated 90,000 club members around the country.

The scheme, which is open to new entrants, will be advertised locally and applications for funding are invited by the ETBs from local groups in their respective areas.

The success of the Local Youth Club Equipment Scheme in 2017 means there are more registered clubs than ever eligible to apply under the Local Youth Club Grant Scheme this year. Each ETB will be advertising the scheme on their website over the coming months.

Minister Zappone expressed confidence that the additional monies being allocated would positively impact on the lives of young people. She said:

“In every part of the country I have seen the impact volunteers are having on the lives of young people they work with. They are providing adventure, activities and opportunity.

The impact of small clubs working on the ground is huge – and is deserving of Government support.

Through their efforts young people are getting talents, skills and experiences which will make them leaders of the future.

This additional funding will mean a greater volume of volunteer-led youth activities over the next year, which is a priority for my Department. I encourage every volunteer club or group to check locally for application details and see how it can benefit their work.”

