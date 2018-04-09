Ireland West Airport representatives meet with EU Commission to discuss future airport developments and investment

Representatives from Ireland West Airport travelled to Brussels in March for a series of meetings with the EU Transport Commission and DG Competition to discuss future investment plans and state aid issues relating to the airports future development plans.

The airport representatives consisted of newly appointed Chairman of Ireland West Airport, Arthur French and Managing Director, Joe Gilmore who were accompanied by senior Government officials from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport. During the visit productive meetings were held with the EU Transport Commissioner, Violeta Bulc and also senior officials from DG Competition. The delegation also had the opportunity to brief EU Commissioner Phil Hogan on airport related matters and other regional development issues.

The airport is currently in consultation with Government and the EU Commission in relation to funding for the overlay of the airport’s main runway and an apron safety extension as outlined in the National Development Plan 2018-2027. The funding level has yet to be finalised and the application is with the EU Commission for their consideration.

The airport welcomed Government’s recognition last month of the airport as one of the four main airports’ in the country and its position as a critical driver of economic and tourism development for the West and North West of Ireland. In addition to this the airport’s designation as a Strategic Development Zone (SDZ) last year has also been highlighted as critical to the long-term development of the airport and the regional economy in the National Development Plan.