Mohill sustained serious injuries after he was attacked by a bull at Leitrim mart

A Mohill man sustained serious injuries after he was attacked by bull at Mohill Mart on Saturday.

He was airlifted to Sligo University Hospital for further treatment following the attack.

Aurivo Co-operative Society, who run the mart, have issued a statement to an farming website stating: "Management and staff at Aurivo will offer their full support to the gentleman and his family, and will be co-operating with the relevant authorities as an investigation is conducted into the accident."