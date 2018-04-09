Heavy showers this evening for Leitrim

Any mist or fog will clear this morning and the rest of the day will see some bright or sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in light or moderate, south to southeast winds.

Tonight

Showers will die away this evening and it will be mostly dry overnight, with a few patches of mist and fog developing. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees in light or moderate, east to northeast winds.