Did you happen to notice a man hitch-hiking with a microwave in Leitrim last week?

If you were out and about in Leitrim over the last few days you may have noticed a man, hitch-hiking.....with a microwave.

Despite appearances this isn't someone who failed to consider the logistics of bringing home his new kitchen appliance, it is a rather unique fundraiser which also aims to raise awareness about mental health.

The man behind, or rather with, the microwave, Diarmuid Cleary, is aiming to hitch-hike his way through every county on the island of Ireland.

He started his epic journey last Friday and by the end of the weekend had already ticked off counties Galway, Roscommon, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, Derry, Antrim, Down, Armagh and Monaghan.

An easy challenge you say? Well, he's doing all this with no money and no place to stay, instead relying on the goodwill of people he meets along the way.

Through the whole process he's also raising much needed funds and awareness for Jigsaw - a youth mental health charity.

To date the microwave has had, quite honestly, a more exciting holiday than anyone in our office has ever managed, climbing mountains - admittedly with the help of Diarmuid, going surfing and being photographed in some of the most picturesque scenery the country has to offer.

He's looking for a place in Longford tonight!

Today Diarmuid is travelling to Counties Fermanagh, Tyrone, Cavan and Longford and is appealing for generous souls to help him find a place for the microwave - and possibly himself - to stay in either Longford or Cavan tonight (April 10).

If you want to donate use the page to Jigsaw you can do so through Diarmuid Montgomery Clery's gofundme page: https://www.gofundme.com/TheMicrowaveExpress

Don't forget you can also follow the adventures of Diarmuid and his microwave on Instagram and facebook and if you have a place for him to stay you can get in touch with him via his facebook page.

Pic: https://www.facebook.com/pg/themicrowaveexpress/