Gardai seize firearm from boot of car

Gardaí attached to Ballymote Garda Station, Co. Sligo have seized a firearm in the boot of a vehicle.

A search warrant was obtained for a house in Ballymote on Tuesday night 10th April, 2018 at approximately 10.30p.m. and during the search, cannabis herb (subject to analysis) to the value of €1,000 was seized and a firearm.

The vehicle linked to this investigation has been seized by Gardaí. The firearm has been removed to the Garda Ballistics Section in Garda Headquarters for forensic examination.

One man (37 years) was arrested at the scene and taken to Ballymote Garda Station where he remains in Garda custody detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act.