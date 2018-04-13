Podiatry and chiropody clinic to return to Carrick-on-Shannon

Deputy Martin Kenny

Martin Kenny Sinn Fein TD for Sligo-Leitrim has welcomed the news that Podiatry and Chiropody Services will recommence in Carrick on Shannon from the 30th of April.

Deputy Kenny said; “Podiatry and Chiropody Services were cancelled in Carrick-on-Shannon due to staffing issues. The HSE has confirmed to me in reply to a parliamentary question that this service will now recommence from the 30th of April.

“This is very welcome news to those patients in the Carrick-on-Shannon area who require the services of a Podiatrist.

“Podiatry Services are provided in South Leitrim in Ballinamore, Carrigallen and Mohill.  Clinics are held in these locations on a regular basis and now thankfully the clinic in Carrick on Shannon will recommence.”