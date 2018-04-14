Leitrim deaths -Saturday, April 14, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Philomena (Ena) Reynolds (née Smyth), Cornabrone, Drumcong, Co. Leitrim

Formerly Castlederg, Co. Tyrone In the loving care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Tone. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Martina, Kathy, Gemma and son Glenn, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister Kathleen, brother Jim, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Drumcong, today, Saturday, at 11am followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Mary Mulvey (née Duignan), Rathallen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Peacefully, at University Hospital Galway, after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her father Charlie and brothers Charles and James. Mary will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Paul, her beloved sons Cathal and James. loving Mother Kitty, aunt, uncle, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass today, Saturday, at 1pm in St. Attracta´s Church, Ballinameen. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery.

Bridie Prior, Wilfield Road, Sandymount, Dublin / Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim

Formerly of Camagh, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Bridie's funeral Mass is scheduled for Dublin on Wednesday, April 18th with burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Full funeral arrangements will appear at a later date.

Sean Maguire, Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sean Maguire, Carmel, New York and formerly of Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim who passed away on the 11th of March, 2018 in New York. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, Kerry, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven cemetery, New York. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Sunday, the 15th of April, 2018, at 11.30am.

Michael Patrick (Mickey) Mahon, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Michael Patrick (Mickey) Mahon, Aughnahunshin, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and Luton, England, 27th March, 2018 in Luton, England. Predeceased by his father; Michael John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving mother; Una, sisters; Caroline and Lorraine, brother; Paschal, niece, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the residence of his mother Una at Aughnahunshin, Bornacoola on Saturday (14th April) from 5pm - 9pm. Removal to St. Michael's Church, Bornacoola on Sunday for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Moore Cemetery, Ballydangan, Co. Roscommon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Cancer Research c/o Early's Funeral Directors, Mohill.

Ronan McLoughlin, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim

Ronan McLoughlin, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim, April 5th 2018 (suddenly) in London. Deeply regretted by his parents Seamus and Patricia, brother Fintan, uncles, aunts, cousins relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, Saturday from 11.30 am with prayers at 1pm followed by removal to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 2.30 pm. House strictly private please. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund c/o McGowan Funeral Directors. Donation box in funeral home.

May they all Rest in Peace.