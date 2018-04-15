Leitrim deaths - Sunday, April 15, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Katie Connolly - Bundoran, Co. Donegal / Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

Katie Connolly, Tullan Strand Road, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, formerly of Gurteen-Darragh, Kinlough, Co Leitrim. At Sligo University Hospital on Saturday, 14th April, 2018. Reposing at Mc Gloin's Funeral Home, Chapel road, Cliffoney today Sunday from 6.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday in St. Aidan's Church. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. House private please.

Liam Farrell, The Curries, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon

Liam Farrell, The Curries, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, on Saturday, 14th April, 2018, peacefully at his residence, Predeceased by his son Aidan. Sadly missed by his wife Martha, daughter Caroline, son-in-law Peter, grandsons Fiachra and Padraic, sister Theresa, brother Vincent, nieces, nephews, relatives and wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin, Sunday 15th of April, from 3pm until 6pm, for removal to St. Brigid's Church, Dangan, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass Monday, 16th April, at 12pm and burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery.

Hilda McWeeney - Cloone Road, Mohill, Co. Leitrim



Hilda McWeeney (nee Naylor) Cloone Road, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Park Road, Longford Town. On Saturday, 14th April 2018. Peacefully following a short illness. Predeceased by her sister Nuala and her brother Harold. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, children Danny, Sharon and Frank, sisters Mona, Leslie, Edwin, Hazel, and Olivia, grandchildren Niamh, Ava, Anthony, Tristan and Darragh, son in law Tony, daughters in law Cynthia and Sandra, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence today, Sunday, from 2pm to 7pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Monday morning for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times. Donations if desired to North West Hospice, Sligo.

Cathal Devaney - Croghan, Co. Roscommon

Cathal Devaney, Derrylow, Croghan, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Saturday, 14th April, 2018, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family after a short illness. Predeceased by his father Charles Luke, mother Winifred Kate and sister Angela. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anna, daughters Fiona and Joyce, sons Charlie and Shane, sisters Mary, Christina and Emily, brother Padraig, daughters-in-law Mandy and Sineád, Steve, his son-in-law Tony, Ryan and his 11 grandchildren, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Rest in Peace. Remains reposing at his home in Derrylow on Sunday evening, 15 April, from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Monday afternoon, 16 April, arriving to St Michael's church Croghan for 2 o'clock funeral mass with burial immediately afterwards to Ardcarne cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the North West Hospice.

Bridie (Bríd) Prior, Wilfield Road, Sandymount, Dublin / Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim

Formerly of Camagh, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim on Monday, April 2, 2018. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Aungier St., Dublin, on Tuesday, April 17th from 5pm until 6.30pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s, Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount, on Wednesday morning, April 18th, at 10am with burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim (arriving approx. 3.30pm).

Sean Maguire, Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sean Maguire, Carmel, New York and formerly of Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim who passed away on the 11th of March, 2018 in New York. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, Kerry, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven cemetery, New York. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Sunday, the 15th of April, 2018, at 11.30am.

May they all Rest in Peace.