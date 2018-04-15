Drumsna man finishes 16th in 250km endurance event

Congratulations to Drumsna man Fergal O'Dowd who finished 16th in the gruelling ultimate endurance event 'The Race' which took place this weekend in North West Donegal.

Fergal, who lives in Carrick-on-Shannon with his wife Celine, completed the 250km event in 18 hours 07 minutes 23 seconds.

To finish, competitors had to complete 15km of kayaking, 166km of cycling, 5km of mountain running and 64km of road and trail running. Crucially, they had to complete all this in under 24 hours. It is aimed at providing the ultimate 24 hour test of endurance.

The field was limited to 150 participants to protect the local environment which included Glenveagh National Park.

The Race is a not for profit event will all proceeds going towards the work of Self Help Africa.

It is organised by Sand2Snow Adventures and Gartan Outdoor Education Center.

Well done Fergal.