Drumshanbo students claim third place in financial education competition

Nathan Rowley and Marcel Skwierz, Drumshanbo Vocational School achieved third place in the national finals of the European Money Quiz 2018, a European-wide financial education competition. The Drumshanbo students beat off competition from almost 300 students from across Ireland to take third spot in the Irish heat of the competition organised by Banking & Payments Federation Ireland.

The European Money Quiz is a European-wide competition which aims to promote financial literacy among students aged between 13-15 year olds. In March, BPFI hosted the Irish heats of the quiz when hundreds of students in classrooms across Ireland played the quiz simultaneously in an innovative real time Kahoot! Webcast on YouTube.

Students, in teams of two, had to answer a range of financial education related questions with the winner being the team to answer the most correct questions in the fastest time.

To mark the achievement Nathan Rowley was presented with a €100 voucher by BPFI President, Jonathon Lowey at a ceremony to mark his success at national level. The winners of the competition will now travel to Brussels to represent Ireland in the competition’s European final on May 8.

Speaking at the presentation, BPFI President, Jonathon Lowey said, “BPFI is delighted to mark the great success of Ciarmhac and Michael in winning the Irish final of the European Money Quiz and beating off some very stiff competition from right across Ireland in the process. This innovative quiz is a great initiative to boost financial literacy amongst students in Ireland. It is vital that we help young people prepare for their future and this quiz is a fun way to learn about money, personal finance and financial terminology. We wish both students every success as they go on to represent Ireland in the European final in Brussels in May and in hoping that, whatever the result, they will learn even more from their experience.”

The European Money Quiz was launched this year as part of European Money Week (EMW), a joint initiative between the European Banking Federation and 30 banking associations across Europe - including BPFI. BPFI’s participation in EMW is part of its on-going work in the area of financial education which also includes the development of BusinessEducation.ie, an online resource for teachers and students of business subjects at second level developed jointly with the Business Studies Teachers’ Association of Ireland (BSTAI) and member banks.