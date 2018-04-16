Leitrim TD Martin Kenny welcomes Chinese beef deal

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Kenny TD has welcomed the news today that the Chinese market has been opened to Irish beef from three factories, with five more to follow.

Deputy Kenny said, "The opening of the Chinese market is a positive move for Irish beef farmers and I congratulate those involved in negotiating it.

"The Chinese market will be a key factor in our response to Brexit. The importance of the beef sector to the Irish Agri-food economy cannot be underestimated and it is a sector which must be supported develop its benefit to the primary producer.

"The Department of Agriculture and the Minister must ensure that emergencies like the fodder crisis do not affect Ireland’s ability to supply new markets and I urge the Department to implement an adequate monitoring of conditions affecting the sector and not risk a disruption of supply due to weather or feed crises.

"I look forward to seeing another five factories being approved by the Chinese authorities and I wish those involved in that process every success. A key element of the opening of new markets must be the delivery of a better margin to the primary producer, whose hard work, diligence and skill have made Irish beef the quality product that it is."