Line-up for the 29th annual Boyle Arts Festival beginning to take shape

The line-up for the 29th annual Boyle Arts Festival is beginning to take shape and there can be no doubt that Boyle will be the place to be this summer!

The Festival calendar already includes almost forty events, including an impressive mix of visual arts, music, drama, film, comedy, workshops, storytelling, children’s events, poetry, readings and much more! If you are planning a visit to Boyle this summer, then make it late July, so you can enjoy as much of BAF 2018 as possible!

Boyle Arts Festival will open on July 19th and run until July 28th.

Sean Keane

Some of the big names to watch out for in the live music genre include acclaimed singer songwriter Sean Keane, who will kick off this year’s live gig programme with an intimate performance in the Church of Ireland on July 20th.

Rob Strong and Don Baker

Veteran rocker Rob Strong will team up with the legendary Don Baker for a very special appearance in the Storehouse on July 21st.

Join Me in The Pines aka Bell X 1 guitarist, David Geraghty is a five times Choice Music nominated artist, who has released three solo albums and you can see him perform at a special late night performance in King House, on July 24th.

Dublin band Mongrel State fuse rock ‘n’ roll, latin and western grooves into a giant fireball of sound and you can see them let rip in the Storehouse, on July 23rd.

And as it is July…. could there be any better way to finish up the live music programme than with an appearance by Mundy. With over 20 years experience on the live circuit and four studio albums under his belt, Mundy will wrap up BAF 2018 in the Storehouse, on July 28th.

Celine Byrne

The classical music programme includes performances by some of the finest contemporary artists in the country. Watch out for soprano Celine Byrne on July 26th, a very special appearance by the Harlequin Opera Company on July 22nd and a welcome return for the delightful classical/rock/pop fusion of New Airs in King House, on July 21st.

If you’re looking for a little trad/jazz fusion, Kieran Quinn will be joined by a special guest in the atmospheric surroundings of the Church of Ireland on July 27th.

More details of exciting artists and events will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for a selection of events will soon be available to purchase via our website www.boylearts.com

The beautifully restored King House will as always house the centrepiece of Boyle Arts Festival - the main Visual Exhibition, once again curated by Paul McKenna. The theme this year is ‘The Gathering’ and the exhibition features almost 100 of the very best artists from all over Ireland. Several other exhibitions, including the highly acclaimed Local Artists exhibition, will take place during the Festival and details will be available in the programme.

For more information on Boyle Arts Festival 2018 please go to www.boylearts.com email info@boylearts.com Follow us on Facebook.

Boyle Arts Festival is supported by The Arts Council, Roscommon Co. Council and Fáilte Ireland.